Stuff We Love: The $175,000 Bed Fit For Royalty

Bespoke British bed maker Savoir Beds, a favorite of the likes of Oprah and Madonna, has launched what is possibly the most expensive bed we have ever come across. The “Royal Beds” each come with a price tag of $175,000 (yes, you’ve read that number correctly). Managing Director of Savoir Beds is touting the beds as an “investment that pays off every morning.”

Each of the mattresses have taken 700 hours hours to produce and is made of Latin American horse tail, Mongolian cashmere, and 1,6000 miles of silk. Purchasers are given the option of having their family crest stitched on the mattress by a craftsman from the Royal School of Needlework (behind some of the intricate work of Kate Middleton’s wedding dress). Like we said, fit for royalty.

For more information visit savoirbeds.com.