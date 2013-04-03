Stuff We Love: Take a $1.5 Million Dream Vacation Around the World

London travel agency Hurlingham Travel and luxury website VeryFirstTo.com have teamed up on what has to be the most over-the-top dream vacation in history. The tour for two, which costs around $1.5 million, promises to take you to every single UNESCO site, 962 of them, as long as it isn’t currently under a travel advisory (places in Syria for instance are not in play).

Sites that do make the cut include the Taj Mahal, the Great Wall of China, the Statue of Liberty, Stonehenge, and so many many more.

All airline travel—where feasible—will be business class, and you can expect to stay in spots like the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow, The Plaza in New York, and Cipriani Hotel in Venice.

Just one request, if you end up booking this trip, pretty please take us with you!

For more information visit hurlinghamtravel.co.uk.