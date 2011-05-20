Study: Men Are the Real Shopaholics

Contrary to popular belief, women may not necessarily be the ones with the shopping problem. According to a British poll of 2,000 people, men spend significantly more than women on impulse buys approximately 25 a week on unplanned items vs. a woman’s 19 per week. To get even more specific, the study found that men spend more on things like food, beer and DVDs than women spend on clothes, magazines and toiletries.

While I’m sure the research may not be completely flawless, the findings do make a lot of sense when you really think about it. We [women] get a bad rep because we spend more time scouring online sites and stores for deals, but men would rather spend more money on higher valued items than have to deal with taking the time to find the sale.

The study also found that over an adult lifetime about 70,217.28 will be spent on trying to satisfy this overwhelming urge we men and women have to shop. Since I’ve often been scolded for my impulsiveness, I can definitely relate to this stat as I’m sure many of you can. And it’s not just on clothes and shoes I can walk into a freakin’ pet store and somehow manage to spend money… and I don’t even have a pet.

Whether your a guy or a girl, the fact of the matter is that our society has developed this incessant need to acquire stuff. I don’t know if anyone has the right answers as to why, but here are a few professional theories:

Emotional Shopaholics

“During shopping jaunts, a brain area called the nucleus accumbens floods with dopamine, the same chemical that’s released during sex and cocaine use….Members of this subgroup often use splurges to fill a perceived hole in their lives.” April Lane Benson, Ph.D.

Bipolar Shopaholics

“Out-of-control spending is the primary presenting symptom of mania… Manic shoppers persist in their high mood, treating a spiraling spending spree like a meth binge.” Lorrin Koran, Ph.D.

Obsessive Shopaholics

These are the people who need to have 10 of the same shirt. They shop in order to feel that everything is okay, experiencing “intrusive, senseless thoughts” that compel them to shop. April Lane Benson, Ph.D.