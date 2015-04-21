Facebook Stalking is Causing Eating Disorders Among Women, Study Finds

Just when we’ve starting to make some small progress in the way real women are represented in fashion magazines, there’s another medium making females question the way they look: Facebook.

You might think that an evening scroll through your feed is harmless, but a new study says Facebook stalking could be just as damaging to your self image as seeing Photoshopped images in fashion magazines. Yep, researchers have revealed some pretty sinister side-effects of checking out your friends’ vacation snaps and outfit pics: Self-objectification, dissatisfaction with your body, and even eating disorders.

To come up with these worrying results, a group of 150 women between 17 and 25-years-old were surveyed to determine what types of media they were using, and how that media made them feel about their bodies. Participants on average spent roughly two hours per day on Facebook, during which time they would compare how they looked with other photos of themselves, as well as pictures of close friends and peers (not celebrities, interestingly.)

The study showed both Facebook usage and magazine usage were “significantly correlated” with self-objectification–a behavior that’s been shown to lead to body shame and anxiety, which in turn can lead to depression, sexual dysfunction, and eating disorders. Scary stuff.

Facebook is a community-based platform, so while it’s not pushing airbrushed photos of size zero models like most magazines still do, that doesn’t mean everything we see on social media is real–far from it, in fact. Between filters and the dozens of free retouching apps available to anyone with a smartphone, so much of what pops up in our feeds is about as candid as a Victoria’s Secret swimwear shoot.

Actually, the study found that the very fact the friends we stalk on Facebook aren’t celebrities or models could even make us feel worse about our bodies–simply because we expect models in magazines to be unrealistically airbrushed, but see our peers’ version of beauty to be more attainable.

Here’s how the researchers explain it: “their [our friends on Facebook] appearance might be perceived as attainable enough to serve as relevant targets of comparison but also unattainable enough to still influence how women evaluate their own appearance.”

The findings of this social media study aren’t surprising, but that doesn’t make them any less scary. Young women might be clueing on to the ridiculous way fashion mags portray beauty, but we’re also reading fewer and fewer magazines and instead spending large amounts of time on Facebook. Of the time we do spend on Facebook, around 40% is spent looking at, commenting on, or liking photos–and we haven’t even started talking about Instagram yet.