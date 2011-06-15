Study Confirms Everyone is Doomed to Get Divorced

Well, maybe not everyone, but at least any girl who “accidentally” lost her virginity as a teenager. A University of Iowa study found that girls who had sex for the first time when they were teens are more likely to get divorced later in life. Of the 3,793 women surveyed, 31% of those who had sex in their teens were divorced within five years, and 47% within 10 years.

The disturbing part about the findings is that it wasn’t the girls who made the conscious, informed decision to have sex at 16 that were most likely to get divorced, it was the girls who reported that their first sexual intercourse occurred before age 18 and was “not completely wanted.” The fact is that teenage boys are huge horn dogs they’re experts when it comes to pressuring young, vulnerable girls, so the number of teen girls that fall into this “coerced” category is probably, sadly, very high.

I think it boils down to a confidence issue. If we could teach young ladies that they don’t have to have sex in order to be accepted by their boyfriends who, if we’re being honest, will probably peak in high school then maybe one day we’ll live in a world where the divorce rate isn’t on the constant rise.

Britney Spears Photo: KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA