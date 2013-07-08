Fact: You Will Want To Copy Every Single Outfit From Studio Nicolson’s Spring Lookbook

When we recently stumbled upon Studio Nicholson‘s spring/summer 2013 lookbook, we felt that familiar surge of excitement that typically comes with the experience of witnessing fashion that’s both wearable and totally, totally chic.

If you haven’t heard of the brand, here’s a little backstory. Launched in 2010 by former British menswear designer Nick Wakeman (who happens to be a woman), Studio Nicholson has been churning out luxe-looking borrowed-from-the-boys essentials. While past seasons of the English label have been striking, it’s this particular strikingly effortless lookbook that has bloggers, editors, and fashion lovers buzzing.

The clothes are all minimalist staples mildly reminiscent of the early work done by designers such as Alexander Wang or Olivier Theyskens for Theyskens’ Theory—perfectly slouchy trousers, blazers, T-shirts, and button-downs. What makes each look really stand out, though, is the fact that they’re all paired up with Céline’s need-them-now leopard slip-on sneakers, and the results are pretty flawless (and easy to replicate using items you might already own.) In terms of the kicks—Céline doesn’t come cheap, so check out these 17 pairs of fashion sneakers that could work well with any of these outfits!

Take a look at the gallery above, and let us know: Are you feeling these looks for summer?

