The 15 Best Student-Run College Fashion Magazines

In a world where magazines and bloggers are basically running the (fashion) show, it only makes sense that people want to get as much of a head start and experience on their resume as possible before graduating college. One way for students to get exposure to the world of fashion magazines and journalism is through student-run college fashion magazines.

No, they aren’t run by famous fashion editors or famous publishing companies, but don’t be quick to assume these magazines are lackluster. These completely student-run publications are some of the most impressive fashion magazines out there. From the photography to the layouts to the journalism, everything is up to par with some of our favorite magazines you can buy on the newsstand today.

You seriously have to check these out! Most of them are available for you to read online and they all have social media platforms for you to interact with! Click through the slideshow and get ready to be impressed!

Trim Magazine
College: Rutgers University
Stay Updated: Instagram, Twitter, Issuu

Blush Magazine
College: Fashion Institute of Technology
Stay Updated: Issuu, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

The WALK Magazine
College: University of Pennsylvania
Stay Updated: Instagram, Issuu, Facebook, TwitterPinterest, Tumblr

Zipped Magazine
College: Syracuse University
Stay Updated: Twitter, Facebook

VIM Magazine
College: Michigan State University
Stay Updated: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Issuu

Polished Magazine
College: Lasell College
Stay Updated: FacebookIssuu

Fringe Magazine
College: NYU
Stay Updated: Issuu

STITCH Magazine
College: Northwestern University
Stay Updated: Issuu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Hoot Magazine
College: Columbia University
Stay Updated: Issuu, Facebook, Twitter

SHEI Magazine
College: University of Michigan
Stay Updated: Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest

The LOOK Magazine
College: Connecticut College
Stay Updated: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

MINT Magazine
College: Stanford University
Stay Updated: Issuu, Facebook

MODA Magazine
College: University of Wisconsin-Madison
Stay Updated: Issuu, Twitter, Facebook
 

FIDM Mode
College: FIDM
Stay Updated: Facebook, Instagram

Thread Magazine
College: Ohio University
Stay Updated: Issuu, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

