Studded Rings, Our It Accessory

Object Of Desire

Han Cholo medium spiked ring (gold), $44, at 80spurple.com.

Reason #1

Adorn your finger with this little piece of heavy metal, indicative of Burberry‘s runway theme of barbed wire, you’ll be right on trend at a much more affordable price!

Reason #2

Its understated edge will surely add to any outfit no matter what your style. If you are more adventurous, stack this ring with others on your hand or on the same finger.

Reason #3

This fabulous rocked-out, gold spiked ring is a perfect stocking stuffer or holiday gift that every girl will definitely love.