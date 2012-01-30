Stuck In The Airport For 3 Hours? It’s New York’s Fault

Anyone who has flown into, out of or through one of New York’s airports knows that navigating the delays and tricky TSA attitudes take a certain level of skill, patience and finesse. But things are getting a little worse for New York airports‘ reputations. According to Gothamist, “A third of all delays in the country are triggered by delays at New York airports.”

Oops.

So while you’re crying into your $15 tuna sandwich in a dark corner of JFK, think about the poor folks in Michigan who are stuck in the airport thanks to our fair city. The FAA cites weather, gridlock and a shortage of runways for the heavy delays and the fact that, “When New York sneezes, the rest of the national airspace catches a cold.” Harsh.

If the travel industry can turn things around and begin to make a profit again, let’s hope they decide to spend some of their extra cash on fixing New York’s airport problem. Otherwise we just may be facing the wrath of 49 very delayed states.

Photo: Daily Mail