Coach Does Horror: See Stuart Ververs’ ‘The Shining’-Inspired Debut Collection

Coach showed its first-ever ready-to-wear collection this morning at a tiny, dimly lit industrial space on the West side of Manhattan, and the debut of new creative director Stuart Vevers (the man nearly single-handedly responsible for crafting the once-ultimate It-bag at Mulberry) had an awesome, understated surprise in store. The line, awash in fall hues like deep oranges, vibrant yellow, and cognac, took its main inspiration from iconic director Stanley Kubrick’s legendary 1980 horror film “The Shining.”

While many of the feminine-meets-masculine pieces are easily imagined as part of leading lady Shelley Duvall’s traveling wardrobe, there was another reference that was even more direct: this amazing sweater with the image of the Apollo rocket and surrouninding yellow stars, an updated, modernized version of the blue one kiddo Danny wears in the film.

The bold, creative choice is definitely a completely different aesthetic director for the heritage brand, which tends to lean more toward classically preppy designs you’d imagine more on a polo player or horseback rider than on a street style star, for example. “This is a start. It’s a first step for our vision for what Coach will be in the future,” Vevers said in a release from the brand.

It seems like Vevers is aiming to change that, and we’re pretty much obsessed. Check out more looks from the collection below!