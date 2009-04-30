Designers turned out yesterday for a meeting about the Garment Center, which more often than not is referred to as the struggling Garment Center. The likes of Yeohlee Teng, Anna Sui, Narciso Rodriguez, Nicole Miller, Nanette Lepore, and the CFDA’s Steven Kolb weighed in on talks about the plans to designate a 300,000-square-foot building on 8th Ave for apparel manufacturing only.

Opinions differ on whether this is the solution, or a good enough solution to keep manufacturing a successful and profitable business for New York.

While we plan on keeping you updated on the progress of these programs, you can all do your part to help too by shopping this weekend at the new pop-up shop Save Fashion.

Keeping New York’s Garment District alive is great for New York and for the fashion industry as a whole, so go forth and shop (at discounted prices no less)!