Stripped Down – Black And White Puts Spring Fashion in High Relief

Above: White blazer by Stella McCartney ($1,895); Black bustier bralette by Standard Finery; Black leather shorts by Vena Cava; Black heels by Michael Kors ($685)

Black and white has always been a foolproof color combination, unlike bumblebee yellow and black or dingy cream and white. Always current and sharp, wearing a black and white ensemble is frequently broken up with bursts of red or Kelly green in the form of accessories or underpinnings to tame the contrast. But how about taking the graphic combo as is? The stripped down palette puts the focus back in the clothes. Call it a commanding type of high contrast.



Black blazer by Sosume ($440); Black lace dress by Armani Exchange; White sleeveless button down by Current/Elliott; Metal circle belt by JC Penney ($13.99);

White linen blazer by Carlos Campos; Black knit tank by DKNY; Cream ruffle skirt by Vera Wang; Black booties by Spring



White one arm button down by David Delfin ($200); Black vest by Sosume ($330); Black and beige print trousers by Vena Cava ($355) ; Black booties by Spring

Experiment 2.0

Photographer: Andrew Katzowitz, StyleCaster

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

Model: Blakeley Ashton, Ford Models

Makeup Aritst: Daniel Koye, Celebrity Hair Stylist and Makeup Designer

Hair Stylist: Travis Ruth, Red Market Salon

