Stripes for Spring: 25 Ways to Style the Classic Pattern

There are a few things in fashion that’ll never, ever fall out of favor with women: LBDs, denim, button-down shirts, and classic stripes.

Face it: There’s no better feeling like tossing on a good striped tee and a pair of denim cut-off shorts and strolling out the door on a hot, sunny Saturday, or a great striped dress to shake up your office look. The best part about stripes the feeling of ease they convey: You can pair ’em with just about any other item in your closet, from grungy, ripped jeans to a flowy, floral skirt.

On top of the trend being incredibly easy to style, there are also a slew of different variations you can take on the theme: bold or narrow stripes, knits, semi-sheer fabrics, you get the gist. We saw stripes everywhere on the Spring 2015 runways, and there are also street style and fashion blogger looks a-plenty from which to draw some “real girl” inspiration

To see how to style stripes for spring, click through the slideshow above!