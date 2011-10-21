Stripes, Cats & More: Opening Ceremony’s SS12 Lookbook!

Opening Ceremony just released their Spring 2012 lookbook — prepare yourself. We’re talkin’ a full-on injection of color, playful patterns, checks and stripes when everything hits stores in February. Having had the opportunity to check out the collection this week at their press preview, we can assure you the quirky pieces are even better in person. Our favorites? The clever animal prints and bold stripes in the collection.

Click through to see the full lookbook, styled by Sara Moonves and photographed by Tim Barber. What do you think of the colorful looks and fun hairstyles? Which Spring 2012 trend are you most excited about?