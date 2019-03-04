The Best Time to Wear a Striped Sweater? All the Time

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t always agree with Spongebob Squarepants’ style choices, but it’s hard to suggest his love for striped sweaters is anything but spot-on. Sartorial opinions of a cartoon character aside, though, we can all appreciate a good sweater. I mean, you can wear them most months out of the year—they come in all different weights so you can adjust your sweaters to the temperature. And, they’re just damn cute! The best time to wear a striped sweater really is all the time. (Well, maybe not mid-August, but ya know. *Shrug*)

OK, so the more I thought about it, the more I realized most of my sweaters are so plain. This can be helpful when you want to boast some crazy and colorful accessories, but come on. I realized I needed to diversity my sweater collection. Enter: stripes. So many stripes. Striped sweaters are the perfect way to keep cozy (everything I love about sweaters) while switching it up a little from the classic oversized one-color sweater sacks that you (OK, I’m really just talking about myself here) tend to wear.

Winter, spring, fall—you can’t go wrong with a cute-ass striped sweater, and I found 33 that are truly perfect for any occasion. Doesn’t matter if you like bold colors or wearing classic black and white, there’s a striped sweater with your name on it. It’s officially time to stock up on this trend that—I hope—will never go out of style.

1. UO Beau Striped Boat-Neck Sweater, $69 at Urban Outfitters

The cropped sweater of my dreams.

2. Multi-Stripe Fluffy Jumper, $68 at Topshop

It looks so cozy!

3. Curve Sweater in Vertical Rainbow Stripe, $24 at ASOS

I love a good rainbow.

4. Knit Sweater with Stripes, $49.90 at Zara

Oversized striped sweater? Yes, please.

5. UO Free Style Striped Eyelash Sweater, $69 at Urban Outfitters

These colors remind me of eating sorbet in the summer.

6. Vero Moda Stripe Sweater, $43 at ASOS

Perfect for layering.

7. Well-Placed Pep Sweater, $55 at Modcloth

All the little color details! So cute!

8. UO Daydreamer Striped Pullover, $89 at Urban Outfitters

I just want to take a nap in this sweater.

9. Spell on Your Sweater, $198 at Free People

Love this open-knit sweater.

10. Petite Skinny Crewneck Sweater, $38 at ASOS

OK, flare sleeves!

11. Nautical Option Cropped Sweater, $45 at Modcloth

Ay, ay, Captain.

12. Weekday Space-Dye Knitted Sweater, $72 at ASOS

I want to wear this every single day.

13. Estrees Cashmere Sweater, $250 at Anthropologie

It’s just a fact that cashmere is the softest sweater material.

14. Lazy Oaf Rainbow Cardigan, $84 at Urban Outfitters

A layering dream.

15. Glamorous Relaxed Sweater, $24 at ASOS

The colors in this sweater just remind me of hearts, and I like it.

16. Knit Sweatshirt, $39.90 at Zara

I think this counts as stripes…?

17. Blakely Stripe Sweater, $75 at Madewell

Basically a T-shirt in striped sweater form.

18. Collusion Stripe Boxy Cardigan, $35 at ASOS

Everyone needs a boxy cardigan in their lives.

19. Charter School Pullover Sweater, $49 at Modcloth

Simple, but cute.

20. UO Rainbow Eyelash Cropped Top, $59 at Urban Outfitters

I’ll take one for each day of the week, please.

21. Brave Soul Bolt-Stripe Sweater, $24 at ASOS

Those yellow details, though. Heart eyes all day.

22. Truly Madly Deeply Balloon-Sleeve Cardigan, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Pretty pastels!

23. I Scenery Brim Knit Pullover, $41.99 at Simply Be

The little cut-out at the bottom of this sweater just adds a little somethin’ somethin’.

24. Sundry Striped Sweater, $198 at Anthropologie

OMG, do y’all see the ruffles around the neck of this sweater?

25. Block-Stripe Slouch Jumper, $60 at Topshop

Effortlessly cool.

26. New Look Colorblock Sweater, $40 at ASOS

This sweater is just so pretty.

27. UO Pullover Turtleneck Sweater, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Can I do a photo shoot in this sweater too?

28. Striped Gladwell Pullover Sweater, $98 at Madewell

Balloon! Sleeves!

29. Chevron Sweater, $29.49 at Simply Be

Yellow and gray—a perfect combination.

30. Striped Knit Top, $29.90 at Zara

A sweater you can wear when it’s hot outside!

31. UO Beau Striped Boatneck Sweater, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Honestly just obsessed with this sweater.

32. Patch Pocket Pullover Sweater, $75 at Madewell

Um, this sweater has pockets.

33. Lucy Fringe Pullover, $120 at Anthropologie

Pretty in pastel purple.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.