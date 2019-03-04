The Best Time to Wear a Striped Sweater? All the Time

Scroll To See More Images
I don’t always agree with Spongebob Squarepants’ style choices, but it’s hard to suggest his love for striped sweaters is anything but spot-on. Sartorial opinions of a cartoon character aside, though, we can all appreciate a good sweater. I mean, you can wear them most months out of the year—they come in all different weights so you can adjust your sweaters to the temperature. And, they’re just damn cute! The best time to wear a striped sweater really is all the time. (Well, maybe not mid-August, but ya know. *Shrug*)
OK, so the more I thought about it, the more I realized most of my sweaters are so plain. This can be helpful when you want to boast some crazy and colorful accessories, but come on. I realized I needed to diversity my sweater collection. Enter: stripes. So many stripes. Striped sweaters are the perfect way to keep cozy (everything I love about sweaters) while switching it up a little from the classic oversized one-color sweater sacks that you (OK, I’m really just talking about myself here) tend to wear.
Winter, spring, fall—you can’t go wrong with a cute-ass striped sweater, and I found 33 that are truly perfect for any occasion. Doesn’t matter if you like bold colors or wearing classic black and white, there’s a striped sweater with your name on it. It’s officially time to stock up on this trend that—I hope—will never go out of style.
1. UO Beau Striped Boat-Neck Sweater, $69 at Urban Outfitters
The cropped sweater of my dreams.
2. Multi-Stripe Fluffy Jumper, $68 at Topshop
It looks so cozy!
3. Curve Sweater in Vertical Rainbow Stripe, $24 at ASOS
I love a good rainbow.
4. Knit Sweater with Stripes, $49.90 at Zara
Oversized striped sweater? Yes, please.
5. UO Free Style Striped Eyelash Sweater, $69 at Urban Outfitters
These colors remind me of eating sorbet in the summer.
6. Vero Moda Stripe Sweater, $43 at ASOS
Perfect for layering.
7. Well-Placed Pep Sweater, $55 at Modcloth
All the little color details! So cute!
8. UO Daydreamer Striped Pullover, $89 at Urban Outfitters
I just want to take a nap in this sweater.
9. Spell on Your Sweater, $198 at Free People
Love this open-knit sweater.
10. Petite Skinny Crewneck Sweater, $38 at ASOS
OK, flare sleeves!
11. Nautical Option Cropped Sweater, $45 at Modcloth
Ay, ay, Captain.
12. Weekday Space-Dye Knitted Sweater, $72 at ASOS
I want to wear this every single day.
13. Estrees Cashmere Sweater, $250 at Anthropologie
It’s just a fact that cashmere is the softest sweater material.
14. Lazy Oaf Rainbow Cardigan, $84 at Urban Outfitters
A layering dream.
15. Glamorous Relaxed Sweater, $24 at ASOS
The colors in this sweater just remind me of hearts, and I like it.
16. Knit Sweatshirt, $39.90 at Zara
I think this counts as stripes…?
17. Blakely Stripe Sweater, $75 at Madewell
Basically a T-shirt in striped sweater form.
18. Collusion Stripe Boxy Cardigan, $35 at ASOS
Everyone needs a boxy cardigan in their lives.
19. Charter School Pullover Sweater, $49 at Modcloth
Simple, but cute.
20. UO Rainbow Eyelash Cropped Top, $59 at Urban Outfitters
I’ll take one for each day of the week, please.
21. Brave Soul Bolt-Stripe Sweater, $24 at ASOS
Those yellow details, though. Heart eyes all day.
22. Truly Madly Deeply Balloon-Sleeve Cardigan, $59 at Urban Outfitters
Pretty pastels!
23. I Scenery Brim Knit Pullover, $41.99 at Simply Be
The little cut-out at the bottom of this sweater just adds a little somethin’ somethin’.
24. Sundry Striped Sweater, $198 at Anthropologie
OMG, do y’all see the ruffles around the neck of this sweater?
25. Block-Stripe Slouch Jumper, $60 at Topshop
Effortlessly cool.
26. New Look Colorblock Sweater, $40 at ASOS
This sweater is just so pretty.
27. UO Pullover Turtleneck Sweater, $59 at Urban Outfitters
Can I do a photo shoot in this sweater too?
28. Striped Gladwell Pullover Sweater, $98 at Madewell
Balloon! Sleeves!
29. Chevron Sweater, $29.49 at Simply Be
Yellow and gray—a perfect combination.
30. Striped Knit Top, $29.90 at Zara
A sweater you can wear when it’s hot outside!
31. UO Beau Striped Boatneck Sweater, $69 at Urban Outfitters
Honestly just obsessed with this sweater.
32. Patch Pocket Pullover Sweater, $75 at Madewell
Um, this sweater has pockets.
33. Lucy Fringe Pullover, $120 at Anthropologie
Pretty in pastel purple.
