15 Modern Striped Shirt Styles You Need This Spring

Meghan Blalock
You may recall the little history lesson we gave you on the storied past of the Breton stripe—but one of the most interesting things about that particular style is how it’s been re-interpreted and modernized over the years. No longer strictly navy blue and white, stripes have officially gone wild.

There are also a number of options out there that are just perfect for Spring: bright colors, sheer fabrications, tops that are more than just a little cropped. Brands from Equipment to MSGM have tackled their own versions of the iconic look, with plenty of results to ogle at.

Click through the gallery above to see 15 styles you need to shop this Spring!

Knitted sheer stripe top, $35; at Topshop

Equipment tropical stripe shirt, $90; at Another Love

Equipment striped washed-silk shirt, $103; at The Outnet

Willow silk-chiffon top, $63; at The Outnet

J.Crew embellished striped top, $90; at Net-a-Porter

Boxy striped crop top, $154; at Alice + Olivia

Layered ginny pullover, $68; at Anthropologie

MSGM lace top, $200; at Jules B.

Isabel Marant striped jersey tee, $63; at Luisa via Roma

Layered stripe blouse, $68; at ASOS
 

Free People striped top, $78; at Zappos

Collette striped sweater, $100; at Matches Fashion

The cotton jersey stripe tee, $198; at Coach

Haidee stripe shirttail tee, $99; at Calypso St. Barth

A.P.C. cropped striped shirt, $135; at Net-a-Porter

