15 Modern Striped Shirt Styles You Need This Spring

You may recall the little history lesson we gave you on the storied past of the Breton stripe—but one of the most interesting things about that particular style is how it’s been re-interpreted and modernized over the years. No longer strictly navy blue and white, stripes have officially gone wild.

There are also a number of options out there that are just perfect for Spring: bright colors, sheer fabrications, tops that are more than just a little cropped. Brands from Equipment to MSGM have tackled their own versions of the iconic look, with plenty of results to ogle at.

