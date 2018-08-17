22 Actually Chic Ways to Decorate Your Home (and Yard) with String Lights

When I first got to college, string lights were it. They were the thing. We hung them from the ceiling, draped them behind translucent canopies, and strung them over mirrors. Decorating your dorm was child’s play unless you adorned everything in sight with delightfully twinkly string lights.

But then, I graduated. And string lights continued to feel distinctly collegiate. I had some I wanted to hang in my first bona fide adult apartment, but I couldn’t figure out how to without making the space feel tacky, dormy or some combination of the two. I eventually managed to string up one strand of metallic lights I was satisfied with, but I had to adjust the scalloped draping four or five times before it looked intentionally uneven in an appropriately edgy way.

Still, I couldn’t help but miss the days where my apartment twinkled from head to toe. Few things feel as magical as flipping off a light switch, only to be surrounded by bunches of tiny, hanging luminaries. It makes you feel like you’re situated in the middle of some celestial place—and not, you know, in the middle of college (or New York City, or wherever it is you actually are).

Surely there was some better compromise to be found—some way to enjoy the best string lights had to offer without abandoning all hope of inhabiting an age-appropriate space.

My hunch, of course, was correct. There are plenty of sophisticated, interesting and totally not dorm-y ways to hang string lights inside and outside your house. Below, you’ll find our 22 favorite approaches to the home decor trend.