Are String Bikinis Back? Welcome To Hot Girl Summer 2020

Unless you spent summer of 2019 living on a private island with no Internet access—Honestly, hit me up if you did. I’d be happy to join you this year.—it’s highly likely you know the phrase “hot girl summer.” Coined by Meg Thee Stallion, hot girl summer was the epitome of doing your thing while looking sexy all season long. And, according to the rapper, 2020 isn’t going to be much different—thanks to the string bikini trend. Yes, string bikinis are back, friends, and they’re allowing us all to live our skimpiest lives this summer. I don’t make the rules; Meg Thee Stallian does, and she’s already stepped out in a string bikini of her own. Another hot girl summer is on its way, and we’re so ready.

What’s most important about this trend, though, isn’t the fact that it’s blessing us with more hot girl summer vibes for 2020. Rather, it gives us the opportunity to adjust how we viewed the string bikini trend originally. Extended sizing and body positivity have become more more mainstream since the initial popularity of the string bikini, and I’m hoping that it will be obvious when we scroll through our Instagram feeds this summer. String bikinis are for everybody and every body. I can’t wait to see Lizzo rocking one alongside Kylie Jenner. No matter your body type, this summer 2020 swimsuit trend is for you, too.

If you’re ready to stock up on some seriously cute string bikinis for the hottest summer yet, we’ve shopped 10 must-haves below. From on-trend animal print to string bikinis that are easy to mix and match with other swimsuits already in your closet, there’s no shortage of ways to rock this trend. Hot girl summer 2.0, here we come.

1. Polka Triangle Bikini Top & String Bikini Bottoms

An itsy bitsy polka dot bikini is as classic as summer itself. Plus, polka dot bikinis are so easy to mix and match with other patterns or solids—whatever you have in your closet already.

2. Halter Bikini Top & Tie Up Bikini Bottom

Animal print is never not in, so go ahead and get a little wild this summer. The halter top adds support and the high-cut tie sides of the bikini bottoms are adjustable, so you can wear them exactly how you want to.

3. Kate Top & Bobbi Bottom In Hanalei

Not only are string bikinis trending for summer 2020, but itty bitty bottoms are also about to be everywhere. This cute orangey bikini is the perfect melding of the two trends.

4. Fiorella Triangle Top & Bikini Botttoms

This barely-there string bikini is perfect for those who want to bare all this summer. The zebra print adds some additional flare too, so you’re sure to make a statement wherever you wear this cute bikini.

5. Christina Triangle Top & Tie Side Bottom

This cute navy bikini is as stringy as it gets. The adjustable tie-side bottoms make it easy to fit any type of booty, and the triangle cut-out design is honestly just too cool to pass up. (Plus, it’s currently on sale!)

6. Louisa Bikini Top & Jaime Bikini Bottoms

Gingham for spring and summer is always a classic go-to—and for good reason. The pattern practically screams warm weather, and looks cute on everyone.

7. Bow To The Beach Top & Cut Me Loose Bottoms

Take chance this summer and try an all-white string bikini. Sure, it’s risky—especially if you’re prone to spilling food and drinks on yourself—but you’ll look so cute, no one will even notice that spot of guacamole. Plus, the white top is a fun non-stringy option to contrast the bottoms if you want a little more coverage.

8. Evie Bikini Top & Jones Bikini Bottoms

If you want to keep things cute and simple this summer—with plenty of options to mix and match—this teal string bikini should be your new go-to. With underwire and adjustable straps on the top, too, you won’t have to worry about support.

9. Triangle Bikini Top & Side Tie Bikini Bottoms

OK, can we talk about the ruffles on this cute light yellow bikini? They add the perfect summery touch, but are subtle enough to make this bikini easy to wear over and over again.

10. Sienna String Bikini Top & Bikini Bottoms

If you’re a fan of zebra print, but don’t want something too obviously animal print, this color block string bikini is about to be your new go-to. Both animal print and color blocked clothing are trending for 2020, so you’re truly getting a two-in-one with this cute bikini.

