StreetCasting: Marfa In Marc Jacobs

Meet Marfa an East Orange, New Jersey native who loves fashion but doesn’t care to follow trends. And as far as we’re concerned, it doesn’t look like she needs to. We spotted her wearing a super bright Marc Jacobs romper which she spun into a spot on high-low mix with Steve Madden lace-up sandals and a collection of bangles that make her bold hued ensemble pop. There’s just one piece she’s missing this red Timex Easy Reader from their Modern Originals collection. The over-sized face and red leather band are bold just like Marfa’s style. Watch our StreetCaster video sponsored by Timex above to hear in this chic street walker’s opinion what makes her style so special. -Michelle Halpern



For more about our relationship with Timex please click here: cmp.ly/3