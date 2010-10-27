StreetCasting Gigi: On What Makes Her Style Original

The best way to make your style original is to make it your own, and Gigi is living proof of that fact as a milliner by day, this blond designer takes to the streets in headgear crafted by her own two hands. We were lucky enough to stop and chat with the taste-maker to find out what she was wearing, who she calls her style icon and what she thinks makes her style so unique.

And in honor of our StreetCaster series with Timex, we picked out a watch from their fall Originals collection that we think will accent Gigi’s gorgeous ensemble but give it a more casual touch. The black band on this Modern Camper watch would pair nicely with her Balenciaga belt and hat and the neon purple stripe could be a cool hued pop of color to liven up the look. What do you think about the luxe-meets-casual pairing? -Michelle Halpern



