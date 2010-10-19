StreetCasting: Bavna’s ’70s Flashback



In between running from show to show, a girl’s got to make time to look fabulous, and this girl did just that with her perfectly timed ‘70s flashback of denim on denim paired with an updated set of brogues and a braided belt. Originally from India and now modeling on the New York scene, Bavna took out a few minutes during a Soho stroll to chat with us about fashion, Fashion Week and what makes her style so original.

It’s clear that her knack for wearing the right accessories is a factor, but she could up her originality factor even more literally by throwing this Timex Originals 1970s Reissue watch into the mix. With its stainless steel case and menswear-inspired appeal, we’re thinking it’s the perfect wrist candy to complement her ’70s statement. What makes your look original? -Michelle Halpern

For more about our relationship with Timex please click here: cmp.ly/3