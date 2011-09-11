Street Style Weekend Recap: Live From New York Fashion Week!

When tons of fashionistas, models and photographers invade Lincoln Center, Milk Studios and other event venues around New York City, it’s a clear sign that New York Fashion Week is officially on!

This past weekend, we spotted stylish streetwalkers (no, not that kind of streetwalker) Uptown, Downtown and just all around town.

From off-duty models hanging outside of the tents to sharply-dressed stylists, everyone was breaking out their Sunday best.

To see who we stopped on the streets this weekend, be sure to browse all the photos in the slideshow above!

Photos by Spencer Wohlrab & Susie G