Street Style: They Wish They All Could Be Parisian Girls

Even overseas, these fashionistas proved that us New Yorkers’ favorite non-color is not lost on the European ladies. Click through the slide show above for a little inspiration when it comes to wearing head-to-toe black out and about on the streets.
All photos: Imaxtree.com
This menswear-inspired ensemble paired with a slicked back hairstyle is just as boyish as it is covetable.
Nothing says chic like head-to-toe black accented with a coral lip.
Spice up an all black look with interesting silhouettes a sharp shouldered blazer and asymmetrical hemmed dress is a good start.