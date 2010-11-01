StyleCaster
Street Style: They Wish They All Could Be Parisian Girls

Street Style: They Wish They All Could Be Parisian Girls

Street Style: They Wish They All Could Be Parisian Girls
Even overseas, these fashionistas proved that us New Yorkers’ favorite non-color is not lost on the European ladies. Click through the slide show above for a little inspiration when it comes to wearing head-to-toe black out and about on the streets.

All photos: Imaxtree.com

This menswear-inspired ensemble paired with a slicked back hairstyle is just as boyish as it is covetable.

Nothing says chic like head-to-toe black accented with a coral lip.

Spice up an all black look with interesting silhouettes  a sharp shouldered blazer and asymmetrical hemmed dress is a good start.

