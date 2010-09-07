StyleCaster
Street Style Tennessee: Yellow Pants, Bambi and Balenciaga

Heidi
Heidi Jewell is a photographer, videographer and fashion enthusiast based out of Nashville, TN. Jewellworks for Universal Music as a Content Producer for a musician named Randy Montana where she shoots and edits all his behind the scenes photo and video content. Jewell has also been a street style correspondent covering Lollapalooza for Elle Magazine and has shot artists and musicians including Tonic, Mike Judge, Steve Azar, Tyler Bryant and Alvarez Kings. In her spare time, Jewell also runs her own photo blog.

Name: Ian Pryzchodniez
Head-to-toe: Hanes shirt, H&M pants, Tuk shoes
Occupation: Filmmaker

Name: India Cowles
Head-to-toe: Hero Crane shirt, Topshop shorts, Balenciaga bag, Links of London jewelry
Occupation: History/Econ major at Vanderbilt University

