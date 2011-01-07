Street Style Tennessee: Off The Beaten Path

Name:

Juliette Buchs

Head-to-toe:

Boyfriend’s vintage clothes + Doc Martens



Name:

Blake Grooms

Head-to-toe:

Forever 21 dress and jacket, Urban Outfitters scarf, Candie’s boots



Jewell is a photographer/videographer based out of Nashville, TN and a fashion enthusiast. She has worked for Universal Music as a Content Producer as well as Elle Magazine as a photographer/correspondent covering Lollapalooza and Ausin City Limits music festival. In her spare time she also runs a photo blog, which you can check out here – www.undertheguise.com