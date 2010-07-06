Street Style Prague: Black Lace And Cat Eyes

Heat wave or not, summer is meant for traveling and that means getting inspired on a global scale. Over in Prague, women’s fashion is no sloppy affair even in old world sans AC conditions. Check out budding musician Rachel’s retro cat-eye shades, bold red lip and gorgeous lace ensemble above. What say you? Too hot for black or perfect summer chic? Let us know in the comments!

