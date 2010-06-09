Street Style NYC: Hanneli Mustaparta

Model/photog Hanneli Mustaparta has seen both sides of the lens aside from her fashion blog and shooting street style for Vogue.com, she’s been a model for the last eight years. We caught up with the stylish Norweigan at work on the Upper East Side (snapping the stylish guests outside the Oscar de la Renta Resort 2011 show), while making a Zara blouse and vintage leather shorts look as luxe as if she walked off the Cline runway. Check out our StreetCaster video above for more!



Hanneli’s gorgeous open-toe heels.

