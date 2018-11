Name:

Sean Lennon

Head-to-toe:

Wearing all vintage and Kimono bowtie by Charlotte Muhl, available soon on their collaborative site Chimeramusic.com.



Name:

Cato

Head-to-toe:

Zadig and Voltaire fur vest and boots, Maje tee shirt, J Brand shorts.

Where are you headed:

On the way to Yeasayer at Governors Island.

Related:

Street Style – Alexa Chung’s Wacky Baby Necklace

Street Style – Lead Singer of Sugar & Gold Rocks Hand Painted Man Clogs