Traffic-stopping summer street style in New York, with Judith on Prince Street xx Mr. Newton

A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street style fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Korea to German Glamour. For more of his photography and reflections on city life, visitmrnewton.net.

Related:

Street Style NYC – Flower Power

Street Style NYC – Arielle of Something Navy

Quality Rivets Style: One More Day