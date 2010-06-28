Street Style New York: The New Black, By Mr. Newton

Once upon a time, black was for those chilly days with a wintry sheen, but looks like a lightweight noir is the the “new black” for a breezy chic summer look. Just check out these two ladies. Two peas in a fashion trend…xxMr. Newton.

A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street style fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Korea to German Glamour. For more of his photography and reflections on city life, visitmrnewton.net.

