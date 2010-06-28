Street Style New York: The Love Blondes, By Mr. Newton

On Mercer Street near Gourmet Garage recently, I was getting lemonade on a hot day when I spotted this duo (above) of flaxen beauties. They reminded me of this cool song from the ’80s called Love Blondeit goes, Somethings comin down the streetshes got that sensualityxx Mr. Newton

A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street style fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Korea to Glamour Germany. For more of his photography and reflections on city life, visitmrnewton.net.

Related: Street Style NYC – Let’s Hear It For The Boy