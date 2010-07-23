StyleCaster
Street Style New York: Day To Night, By Mr. Newton

Eddie
by

Hi! From a Brooklyn pool party to the latest hot spot, Le Bain, it was a stylish street fashion week in the greater NYC. Check out the pics and let me know what you think! xx Mr. Newton

96255 1279892451 Street Style New York: Day To Night, By Mr. Newton

Arriving via NYC taxi on Sunday night at Le Bain

96253 1279892449 Street Style New York: Day To Night, By Mr. Newton

A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street style fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Korea to German Glamour. For more of his photography and reflections on city life, visitmrnewton.net.

