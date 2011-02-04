Street Style New York: Billy Reid Store

In 2008, Billy Reid opened his Bond Street store and ushered in refined country aura into the Astor Place neighborhood. Littered with antiqued mirrors and vintage chaise lounge chairs, the entire decor of the store is topped off with a mounted deer’s head framed with delicate tea plates. Who could resist such a cozy hangout stocked sky high with the best country-inspired men’s and women’s clothing? Alas, on one particularly miserable day, I ambushed the Billy Reid store to see how their staff dressed themselves for the cold, wintry weather.

All photos by Janice Chou.