Name:

Alexa Chung

Where are you going:

On my way home in Williamsburg.

Head-to-toe:

Marni sweater, vintage necklace, Chanel skirt and bag, Gap shoes.



Name:

Francesca

Where are you going:

The United Nude party on Bond street.

Head-to-toe:

Blazer by Priorities, vintage romper, Bracciaolini bag, Wolford stockings, LD Tuttle shoes.

