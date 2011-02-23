Street Style: JNBY New York Store

I think its safe to say that Punxsutawney Phil is a dirty liar and a huge tease. Spring has never felt further away as New Yorkers continue to pile on the layers and shuffle through face slapping wind and painful cold.

One brand however that has outerwear warm enough to combat the harsh New York winter: JNBY. Headquartered in Hangzhou, China, JNBY is the brainchild of 12 China’s Institute of Design graduates who crafted unique pieces inspired by architecture and multi-function. With form and structure a key component of JNBY’s design, many of the JNBY pieces can be worn multiple ways be it upside down or backwards.

However, JNBY is building a strong reputation for their durable coats which are commonly made with down and wool to keep you bundled and chic. Check out the images above for how the shop girls of JNBY rock their JNBY coats this winter season!