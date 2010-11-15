StyleCaster
Street Style: Hipster Kids Gone South

Name:
Maria Elba

Head-to-toe:
All clothing American Apparel, thrifted belt

105288 1289832054 Street Style: Hipster Kids Gone South

Name:
DJ Guthrie

Head-to-toe:
All clothing Zara and thrifted boots.

Occupation:
Professional dancer, soon to be featured in High School Musical 3.

105289 1289832055 Street Style: Hipster Kids Gone South

Jewell is a photographer/videographer based out of Nashville, TN and a fashion enthusiast. She has worked for Universal Music as a Content Producer as well as Elle Magazine as a photographer/correspondent covering Lollapalooza and Ausin City Limits music festival. In her spare time she also runs a photo blog, which you can check out here – www.undertheguise.com

