Street Style: Hipster Kids Gone South

Name:

Maria Elba

Head-to-toe:

All clothing American Apparel, thrifted belt

Name:

DJ Guthrie

Head-to-toe:

All clothing Zara and thrifted boots.

Occupation:

Professional dancer, soon to be featured in High School Musical 3.

Jewell is a photographer/videographer based out of Nashville, TN and a fashion enthusiast. She has worked for Universal Music as a Content Producer as well as Elle Magazine as a photographer/correspondent covering Lollapalooza and Ausin City Limits music festival. In her spare time she also runs a photo blog, which you can check out here – www.undertheguise.com