Street Style: The Grates’ Lead Singer Patience Shows Us Her Brooklyn-Infused Style

Indie-pop group The Grates is notorious for their hyper and enthusiastic live performances, and at the forefront of it all is lead singer Patience Hodgson. The Australian native is loved by her fans for her rambunctious dancing, campy costumes and lovable pop music.

Both on and off stage, Patience rocks some amazing outfits and accessories: vintage round sunglasses and rompers during the day and by night a purple Bat Girl costume or a ribbon dancer leotard and skirt. Scroll through the images above for a look at what Patience sports around her Brooklyn home during her time off the stage!



Name:

Patience Hodgson

Occupation:

Lead singer of The Grates

Where are you from:

Brooklyn by way of Australia

For more images from this shoot check out my blog: fotoDARCO

Related: Street Style Haute Couture Edition Bryan Boy, Models And More!

