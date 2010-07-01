StyleCaster
Share

Street Style: The Grates’ Lead Singer Patience Shows Us Her Brooklyn-Infused Style

What's hot
StyleCaster

Street Style: The Grates’ Lead Singer Patience Shows Us Her Brooklyn-Infused Style

Joseph
by
Street Style: The Grates’ Lead Singer Patience Shows Us Her Brooklyn-Infused Style
10 Start slideshow

Indie-pop group The Grates is notorious for their hyper and enthusiastic live performances, and at the forefront of it all is lead singer Patience Hodgson. The Australian native is loved by her fans for her rambunctious dancing, campy costumes and lovable pop music.

Both on and off stage, Patience rocks some amazing outfits and accessories: vintage round sunglasses and rompers during the day and by night a purple Bat Girl costume or a ribbon dancer leotard and skirt. Scroll through the images above for a look at what Patience sports around her Brooklyn home during her time off the stage!

Name:
Patience Hodgson

Occupation:
Lead singer of The Grates

Where are you from:
Brooklyn by way of Australia

For more images from this shoot check out my blog: fotoDARCO

Related: Street Style Haute Couture Edition Bryan Boy, Models And More!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Alanah Hill skull rings, vintage floral ring, Sniffle Co necklace, Kiz singlet midriff, vintage Glora Vanderbilt jeans (Patience cut herself), Seychelles stockings, Betsey Johnson socks, Cassette Society shoes

Aeropostale plaid shirt (sleeves MIA), vintage singlette, Sniffle Co cigarette rick pin and knuckle ducklings ring, Ksubi jeans, vintage boots

Gap singlet, vintage skirt, Betsey Johnson socks, Cassette Society shoes

Le Specs sunnies, vintage Linda Clifford t-shirt, Sasson shorts, vintage belt, John Varvatos Jack Purcell Converse

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Red Hot Pieces For Fall

20 Red Hot Pieces For Fall
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share