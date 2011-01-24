Street Style: Get Inspired By Something Rugged

Name:

Walter Million

Head to toe:

US military 1950 Korean War trench coat, assorted scarves, thrifted sweater, Levis jeans, US military M43 service boots

Jewell is a photographer/videographer based out of Nashville, TN and a fashion enthusiast. She has worked for Universal Music as a Content Producer as well as Elle Magazine as a photographer/correspondent covering Lollapalooza and Ausin City Limits music festival. In her spare time she also runs a photo blog, which you can check out here www.undertheguise.com