Street Style Down South: The Edgy Kids

Name:
Jessica Stacey
Head-to-toe:
Urban Outfitters hat, Forever 21 top, Marc Jacobs bag, Sam Edelman harness boots
Name:
Omar Nobil + Jess Holl
Head-to-toe:
Omar: Wooyoungmi jacket, Kapital scarf, Ralph Lauren shirt, and Hermes shoes.
Jess: Banana Republic jacket, J Brand jeans, and Rag & Bone shoes.
Jewell is a photographer/videographer based out of Nashville, TN and a fashion enthusiast. She has worked for Universal Music as a Content Producer as well as Elle Magazine as a photographer/correspondent covering Lollapalooza and Ausin City Limits music festival. In her spare time she also runs a photo blog, which you can check out here – www.undertheguise.com