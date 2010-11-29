Street Style Down South: The Edgy Kids

Name:

Jessica Stacey

Head-to-toe:

Urban Outfitters hat, Forever 21 top, Marc Jacobs bag, Sam Edelman harness boots



Name:

Omar Nobil + Jess Holl

Head-to-toe:

Omar: Wooyoungmi jacket, Kapital scarf, Ralph Lauren shirt, and Hermes shoes.

Jess: Banana Republic jacket, J Brand jeans, and Rag & Bone shoes.



Jewell is a photographer/videographer based out of Nashville, TN and a fashion enthusiast. She has worked for Universal Music as a Content Producer as well as Elle Magazine as a photographer/correspondent covering Lollapalooza and Ausin City Limits music festival. In her spare time she also runs a photo blog, which you can check out here – www.undertheguise.com

