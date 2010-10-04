StyleCaster
Paris Fashion Week Street Style: French Flair

Kerry Pieri
by
From red pants to leopard shoes and a bit of vintage fur, Paris is showing us how street style is done.

Susie Bubble

Anna Dello Russo

