Music Festival Street Style – This Summer’s Best Pics!

In the past it seemed music festivals were treated like wilderness camping excursions with nothing short of non-perishable, flash frozen foods, sundries and extra layers jammed into L.L. Bean over-sized totes. You’d think you were going into the wilderness for days on end, as if there isn’t a beer garden and ice cream truck on the manicured property.

Nowadays these outdoor concerts have become the prime place for people watching and street style. Decked out in their best platforms and hot pants, concert-goers are now dressing in the vein of Kate Moss over, say, a camper their first week out at Camp Chippewa. Scroll through the images above for a round up of some of our favorite looks from this summer’s outdoor music festivals!