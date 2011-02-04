Model Street Style: A New York Fashion Week Preview

The Street Style phenomenon has allowed the average joe a glimpse into the limelight. The image conscious get decked out to meet their favorite Street Style photographer on a cobblestone corner in SoHo, or pray they get noticed for their flair outside of Lincoln Center. When you get down to brass tax, aside from a select few, mortals cant compete with nature. During Fashion Week, things are kicked up to a new level, 6 foot glamazons parade the streets in designer-gifted threads and dash in between shows in full blown hair and makeup applied by the industry’s beauty royalty.

Take a look at the slideshow above to see what happens when Pat McGrath, Orlando Pita and Gucci Westman lend their beauty skills to street fashion. Cant wait to see what the physically flawless will bring to Street Style this season . . . only one more day till the photos start rolling in!

All photos Imaxtree