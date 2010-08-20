StyleCaster
Lollapalooza Street Style Brings Out The Summer Babes

Heidi
by
Heidi Jewell is a photographer, videographer and fashion enthusiast based out of Nashville, TN. Jewellworks for Universal Music as a Content Producer for a musician named Randy Montana where she shoots and edits all his behind the scenes photo and video content. Jewell has also been a street style correspondent covering Lollapalooza for Elle Magazine and has shot artists and musicians including Tonic, Mike Judge, Steve Azar, Tyler Bryant and Alvarez Kings. In her spare time, Jewell also runs her own photo blog.

