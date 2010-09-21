Jessica Szohr, Theodora Richards, Harley Viera Newton & More Take To The Streets For Glamour

Intermix and Glamour teamed up with some PYTs of the moment to create a portfolio titled Young & Posh shot by Garanc Dore in her cool Parisian style by way of NYC.

We are very much attracted to street style and how real women interpret fashion,” explained Intermix CEO Khajak Keledjian. That’s the trick, everyone is super into street style. It’s not going away, it’s only getting bigger, becoming its own fashion monolith. And although I love the sort of stark, caught you looking fly vibe of the real thing, these more manufactured images featuring girls like Jessica Szohr and Theodora Richards still convey that inspirational, I-can-rock-that-too aesthetic that is often lacking in more conceptual editorials. So it’s sort of an ad, but it’s a cool ad, and savvy online girls know when they’re being marketed to by way of editorial-esque images so it’s best to keep it pretty, and famous chicks never hurt.

Above, check out some of the images and see more through the end of September at Intermix online and Glamalert, as well as at 24 Intermix stores in cities including Chicago, Miami and L.A.

All photos by Garance Dor courtesy of Glamour