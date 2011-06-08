Heat Wave Street Style: Surviving the Sizzle

With the thermometer expected to top out at 99 degrees in New York today, our trusty summer photo interns, Isabel, Zac and Michelle braved the sweltering sun to capture images of New Yorkers surviving the heat wave in style.

They ventured the streets and above (on the new Highline extension), and the survival tips they came away with ranged in effectiveness and style, running the gamut from a gorgeous giant Japanese fan, to hats in every shape and size, to denim cut-offs. But perhaps the coolest New Yorker of them all (in more ways than one) was a young girl, clad in all-red, jumping in a fountain on the Highline. Click through to see how New Yorkers survive the sizzle.