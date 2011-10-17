Brooklyn Street Style: VICE’s The Creators Project in DUMBO

This weekend saw the onset of Brooklyn’s street style savvy head to DUMBO for VICE and Intel’s The Creators Project, playing host to one-of-a-kind art installations, short film screenings as well as live musical performances from an internationally-based roster of talent.

Just about everywhere you turned, the city’s Twenty-something crowd were out and about, rocking their favorite vintage frocks, their tightest pair of skinny jeans and breaking out a whole lot of black (the latter should be no surprise to any true New York City resident).

