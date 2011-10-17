StyleCaster
Brooklyn Street Style: VICE’s The Creators Project in DUMBO

Susie G
by
This weekend saw the onset of Brooklyn’s street style savvy head to DUMBO for VICE and Intel’s The Creators Project, playing host to one-of-a-kind art installations, short film screenings as well as live musical performances from an internationally-based roster of talent.

Just about everywhere you turned, the city’s Twenty-something crowd were out and about, rocking their favorite vintage frocks, their tightest pair of skinny jeans and breaking out a whole lot of black (the latter should be no surprise to any true New York City resident).

To check out some of our favorite street style looks from this weekend during The Creators Project, click through the snapshots in the gallery above!

Japanese street fashion designer Sebastian Masuda (left) and friend look kawaii and cuddly together

Every time I see this girl, she always has the best hats on, always

Guess which one is the blogger known as "Slutever" and guess which one is not?

Blue lipstick + Creepers = AWESOME

