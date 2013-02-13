StyleCaster
Share

Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Days 6 and 7

What's hot
StyleCaster

Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Days 6 and 7

Perrie Samotin
by
Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Days 6 and 7
20 Start slideshow

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

Between today and yesterday, New York Fashion Week was in full swing with an array of noteworthy shows (Michael Kors, Jeremy Scott, Rachel Zoe, and Tory Burch to name a few), which in turn, means an array of noteworthy guests.

As expected, the chilly temperatures and finally-melting blizzard slush didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed to kill (and, in some cases, enviably inappropriate).

Over the course of two days, we spotted major street style stars, top models, and tons of other beyond-stylish showgoesrs whose fashion choices stopped us in in our tracks.

Click through the gallery to a selection of the best street style from NYFW, days 6 and 7!

(All photography by Jenny Norris)

More: Street Style From New York Fashion Week
             50 Street Style Stars to Know Right Now

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Serious style at Lincoln Center

Super-chic at Tory Burch

Perfectly edgy at Jeremy Scott

A triple threat at Jeremy Scott

It's a primary color party at Lincoln Center

Fur, shades, and a sporty beanie equals serious style outside Jeremy Scott

Yeah, we caught you coming out of Michael Kors, Willow and Jada.

Models off-duty at Lincoln Center 

Love the pop of red socks outside Tory Burch

Slightly western chic at Jeremy Scott

Men in color at Jeremy Scott

Love a man in purple!

Emphasis on accesories at Lincoln Center

Cool at Jeremy Scott

Matching everything at Jeremy Scott

Long layers at Lincoln Center

A pop-of-color beanie outside Jeremy Scott

Denim, army green, and a killer pair of shoes outside Jeremy Scott.

Black leather and sheer white at Jeremy Scott

Keeping it colorful outside Jeremy Scott

Next slideshow starts in 10s

ROYGBIV Report: Juice Up Your Wardrobe With Chic Blood Orange Pieces

ROYGBIV Report: Juice Up Your Wardrobe With Chic Blood Orange Pieces
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share