Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Days 6 and 7

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

Between today and yesterday, New York Fashion Week was in full swing with an array of noteworthy shows (Michael Kors, Jeremy Scott, Rachel Zoe, and Tory Burch to name a few), which in turn, means an array of noteworthy guests.

As expected, the chilly temperatures and finally-melting blizzard slush didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed to kill (and, in some cases, enviably inappropriate).

Over the course of two days, we spotted major street style stars, top models, and tons of other beyond-stylish showgoesrs whose fashion choices stopped us in in our tracks.

(All photography by Jenny Norris)

