Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Days 5 and 6

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.
Between today and yesterday, New York Fashion Week was in full swing with an array of noteworthy shows (Donna Karan, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Vera Wang, to name a few), which in turn, means an array of noteworthy guests.
As expected, the chilly temperatures and finally-melting blizzard slush didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed to kill (and, in some cases, enviably inappropriate).
Over the course of two days, we spotted major street style stars (Giovanna Battaglia, Caroline Issa, Elin Kling, Miroslava Duma, Hanneli Mustaparta), top models (Karlie Kloss, looking off-duty flawless), and tons of other beyond-stylish showgoesrs whose fashion choices stopped us in in our tracks.
Click through the gallery to a selection of the best street style from NYFW, days 5 and 6!
(All photography by Jenny Norris)
How amazing does model Karlie Kloss look?
Black and white stripes and a copy of Grace Coddington's memoir at Linoln Center
All black and a pop of blue at Donna Karan
Fur, denim, and stripes equal a perfect combo at Donna Karan
Classically chic at Lincoln Center
Street style It girls Hanneli Mustaparta and Miroslava Duma pound it out at Phillip Lim.
Mixed prints and some major accessories at Phillip Lim
She might be chilly, but she looks fab.
L'Uomo Vogue editor, freelance stylist, and current W magazine contributor Giovanna Battaglia at Donna Karan
Cozy in fur and plaid at Lincoln Center
Swedish mega-blogger Elin Kling in all black at Phillip Lim.
Atlanta de Cadenet at Phillip Lim
Mixed colors and textures at Lincoln Center
Street style stars: The next generation
A neutral nude palette outside Phillip Lim
Black and white done right at Lincoln Center
A shock of neon on a cloudy day makes everything better!
Mixing brights and darks at Lincoln Center
The epitome of cool at DKNY
A sharp trench coat at Lincoln Center
Black, blue, and red at Donna Karan
Pops of red at Lincoln Center
Going print-wild at Lincoln Center
A chic duo at Phillip Lim
Tank magazine Caroline Issa at Phillip Lim
A slightly '90s ensemble at Phillip Lim
Blogger Kelly Framel of The Glamourai in striped trousers at Phillip Lim
A cool twosome at Phillip Lim
Serious dudes at Lincoln Center
Calm before the storm at Phillip Lim
Chic layers at Phillip Lim
Simple and stylish at Lincoln Center
Oversized everything at Phillip Lim
A color-block top and white heels at Phillip Lim
Striped pants at Phillip Lim
Natalie Joos at Phillip Lim
Another shot of stylish pals Hanneli Mustaparta and Miroslava Duma
A serious topknot at Lincoln Center
We're loving this gal's Prada Spring 2012 coat
Lavender and Céline at Phillip Lim
Refinery 29 editors outside Phillip Lim
Long coat, long hair at Phillip Lim
Fashion stylist, designer, and blogger Nini Nguyen looking super-chic at Lincoln Center