Street Style New York Fashion Week: Day 1

As much as each season’s trends are driven by the looks coming down the runway each February and September, street style is increasingly the source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts and taste-makers alike.

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

On Day 1 of New York Fashion Week, we spotted everyone from WSJ‘s Preetma Singh to style blogger Susie Bubble. Which look is your favorite?

(Photography: Jenny Norris)