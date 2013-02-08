Street Style New York Fashion Week: Day 1

As much as each season’s trends are driven by the looks coming down the runway each February and September, street style is increasingly the source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts and taste-makers alike.
For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.
On Day 1 of New York Fashion Week, we spotted everyone from WSJ‘s Preetma Singh to style blogger Susie Bubble. Which look is your favorite?
(Photography: Jenny Norris)
WSJ's Preetma Singh and friend at Lincoln Center.
Menswear extraordinaire: Ashely and Sam at Lincoln Center.
Winter whites and brights at Lincoln Center.
Print mixing, a pop of color, and winter-white shoes at Lincoln Center.
Glamour's Maria Duenas Jacobs in printed pants and a furry coat at Lincoln Center.
Style blogger Susie Bubble mixes patterns and textures at Lincoln Center.
Jennifer, Valerie, Paula, and Jean: pretty ladies all in a row at Lincoln Center.
Erika and Kayta go monochromatic at Lincoln Center.
Crisp winter whites meet saturated color at Lincoln Center.
Gabriella Campagna rocks oxblood and a Céline bag.
A fur-topped coat at Lincoln Center.
Sam Kidd sports a furry jacket and a Céline tote at Lincoln Center.
StyleCaster's own Perrie Samotin in mixed prints and a Phillip Lim bag at Lincoln Center.
Seriously edgy footwear at Lincoln Center.
Bold color-blocking at Lincoln Center.
Tweed with a pop of color at Lincoln Center.
Expert layering mixed with leather at Lincoln Center.
Dramatic volume and texture at Lincoln Center.
Nylon's Ray Siegel in bold red pants at Lincoln Center.
Jared Allred mixes monochromatic prints at Lincoln Center.
Jessica Minkoff in ripped jeans at Lincoln Center.
A close-up on Jared's Margiela for H&M collar.
Julie Brooke Williams in a dramatic hooded coat at Lincoln Center.
Keiko Kim rocks some serious accessories at Lincoln Center.
Natalie, Christine, and Serena at Lincoln Center.
Rachel Jones and Rachel Lench rock some serious furry outerwear at Lincoln Center.