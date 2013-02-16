That’s a Wrap: Street Style From New York Fashion Week’s Last Day

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

On New York Fashion Week’s last day, two of the biggest shows were held—Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein—which always brings out fashion’s absolute A-list.

As expected, the chilly temperatures and finally-melting blizzard slush didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed to kill (and, in some cases, enviably inappropriate).

We camped out at the shows and spotted major street style stars, editors, top models, and tons of other beyond-stylish showgoesrs whose fashion choices stopped us in in our tracks.

Click through the gallery to a selection of the best street style from NYFW, day 8!

(All photography by Dennis Ho)

