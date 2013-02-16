StyleCaster
That’s a Wrap: Street Style From New York Fashion Week’s Last Day

Perrie Samotin
For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

On New York Fashion Week’s last day, two of the biggest shows were held—Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein—which always brings out fashion’s absolute A-list.

As expected, the chilly temperatures and finally-melting blizzard slush didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed to kill (and, in some cases, enviably inappropriate).

We camped out at the shows and spotted major street style stars, editors, top models, and tons of other beyond-stylish showgoesrs whose fashion choices stopped us in in our tracks.

Click through the gallery to a selection of the best street style from NYFW, day 8!

(All photography by Dennis Ho)

Neutrals and oversized shapes equals a beyond-stylish ensemble.

We're loving her patchwork jeans and fur coat!

Chic in gray

Lily Kwong looks super-chic on winter white

A model leaves Ralph Lauren

Karlie Kloss outside Ralph Lauren

Swedish mega-blogger Elin Klin sticks to her minimalist style at Ralph Lauren.

She migh tbe chilly, but her embellished lime green dress caught our eye!

Tank magazine's Caroline Issa in green fur.

Lemon yellow accents.

Lady in red (and Nina Garcia behind her!)

Nothing's better than a well-dressed man.

We see you coming out of Calvin Klein, Jessica Chastain!

Pastel ruffles at Ralph Lauren

Looking sharp and chic!

A printed sweater, red coat and worn jeans = effortlessly cool.

Pops of color at Ralph Lauren

Anya Ziourova looking chic as usual

A sweet floral skirt at Ralph Lauren

Oh, hi Carine Roitfeld!

Patricia Field at Ralph Lauren

Zanna Roberts Rassi looks glamorous in red at Ralph Lauren

Mary Alice Stephenson looks chic outside Ralph Lauren

It girls Lily Kwong and Miroslava Duma at Ralph Lauren

Andre Leon Talley might be the only man who can oull off Uggs.

